On May 15 the Twin Valley Rotary Club was proud to honor Twin Valley High School seniors Olivia Clayton and Evan Lawler as their students of the month. The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Olivia and Evan were honored for their participation in extra-curricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Olivia Clayton is a senior at Twin Valley High School and is the daughter of Matt and Wendy Clayton of Morgantown. She was consistently on the distinguished honor roll and is a current member of the National Honor Society. Olivia has been a member of Student Council for four years, serving as the treasurer and secretary for two. She has also been a member of the school's MiniThon for four years serving as the Merchandise Overall Chair for two years. This year Olivia raised enough money in business sponsorships to cover the costs of the club T-shirts 100%. In addition, Olivia has been a four-year member of the Theater Arts Club and served as the scribe and activities chair. As a LINK member and leader for three years, Olivia promotes peer leadership and positive peer relationships in both the high school and middle school communities. Olivia is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society, was a member of stage crew, the senior chorus and a swimmer on the high school's swim team. After graduation, Olivia will be attending West Chester University majoring in kinesiology with a concentration in pre-occupational therapy and she hopes to study abroad during her tenure. Her long-term plans include a graduate degree in occupational therapy and working with children.
Evan Lawler has always worked very hard during his time at Twin Valley; he chose a rigorous schedule and is at the top of his class. He also pushes himself to be a leader. Evan has been student body president and school board representative for the last two years. As student body president, he has helped run events such as homecoming, spirit weeks and Haunted Hallways, and other charity events such as the Angel Tree Tags to support Salvation Army, and pilgrim sales to support the Greater Berks Food Bank. As the school board representative, he makes quarterly presentations to the school board about all the amazing things students at Twin Valley do. He has also been successful in sports as a four-year varsity letter winner and team captain of the soccer team. He also is a member of the boys track team. Evan plans to attend Penn State University in their Schreyer Honors Program and will be studying engineering science.