Twin Valley Schools will kick off a Great Kindness Challenge Week Jan. 25 to 29.
The students of Twin Valley Middle School, Robeson Elementary Center and Honey Brook Elementary Center will be participating in a nationally recognized Week highlighting Kindness. This provides an opportunity for every student to actively create a culture of compassion, inclusion, unity and respect at school and beyond. Students receive a "kindness checklist" on Monday, Jan. 25, and participate in special "dress up" days.
Using a provided kindness checklist, students are “challenged” to complete as many acts of kindness as possible at home and in school. Twin Valley Middle School students earn Kindness Coins for their kind acts promoting a grade level competition.
Robeson Elementary Center is proudly participating in a proactive, positive bullying prevention initiative during the week.
Additionally, as a part of The Great Kindness Challenge, Robeson Elementary Center is going to participate in a service project, creating “perk-up bags” for Fox Chase cancer patients to receive each time they begin a new infusion. They are asking for adult coloring books, colored pencils, word searches, crosswords, Sudoku, etc. as distractions for patients because their family members are not allowed to go into the infusion rooms, but have to wait in a special area. Other items to round out the bags such as a notepad with a pencil or pen, lip balm, tissues, hand cream are welcome.
The community is welcome to donate utilizing a box to receive donations outside the school office front doors.
The Great Kindness Challenge started with three Carlsbad schools in 2012 and has grown into a worldwide kindness movement with over fifteen million students participating in all 50 states and 115 countries. This positive, proactive and powerful week will mobilize students worldwide to create communities that are respectful, compassionate, happy, and kind. Collectively, these students will complete over 750 million acts of kindness!