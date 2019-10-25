Costumed Trick-or-Treaters of all ages, and even four-legged family members, filled Main Street in Kutztown for the annual Merchant Trick-or-Treat Night on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
“There are just a lot of people. Every year it feels like there are more,” said Jacqueline Sharayko of Kutztown, who brought her children and her nephews and nieces to the Trick-or-Treat event. “I like that the whole community comes out and that all of the businesses are out and the kids get to hang out with their friends.”
Sharayko said this event also offers a safe environment for Trick-or-Treating.
“There are a lot of police officers here to make sure that everything runs smoothly. Everybody’s kind of watching out for each other because everybody knows everybody else,” she said.
“It’s super fun and everybody’s coming because there’s lots of candy and lots of people and it’s really fun,” said Trick-or-Treater Alyse Gammons, 12, of Kutztown.
Hosted by the Optimist Club of Kutztown, the annual event drew an estimated crowd of 3,000 people to Main Street, which was closed to traffic from College Boulevard to Constitution.
“It’s a safe, enclosed atmosphere for the kids to do Trick-or-Treating,” said Ken Remick of the Optimist Club.
Remick said that the Optimist Club has been running this event for the past 10 years. He has been involved for the last seven or eight years. His favorite part about being involved in this event is seeing the number of people crowded into Kutztown.
“We get between 2,000 to 5,000 people. If I look down the street, it’s probably about 3,000 people tonight, kids from all over the place,” said Remick. “The whole thing is about bringing the kids down, letting them see what goes on in Kutztown… It’s the college, it’s downtown shops; it’s community. That’s what this is about.”
Local businesses, community organizations and Kutztown University groups set up to offer treats to Trick-or-Treaters, including KU fraternities and sororities, churches and groups. Business owners and employees dressed up in costumes and handed out treats in front of their shops and from decorated tables set up along Main Street. Kutztown High School promoted their production of “Matilda” and Kutztown Dance Center promoted their production of “The Nutcracker.” EMS and Police also brought their vehicles and handed out treats and glow bracelets.
“We have a lot of the merchants. We have some church organizations and some businesses that are not on Main Street (here),” said Remick. “We have the University at the upper end; they do a great job. All of the University organizations are together and it’s a good showing of support of the community to the organizations of the college and the college supporting the community. What more can I say.”
The event also features a costume contest presented by the Optimist Club. Prizes, donated by local businesses, go to the top three in the following categories: Scariest, Funniest, Cutest Baby, Most Creative, Most Original, Best Couple, Parent Child and Pet Costume. To name a few, there was the Wizard of Oz family, the Baby Shark family, the Alice in Wonderland family, Guns ‘n Roses kids, Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” and so many more. The Optimist Club thanks the following contest prize sponsors: Firefly Bookstore, Weis Markets, State Farm, FOE, Image Hair Studio, and Mama’s Pizza.
There were also several haunted houses open for tours, including one put on by Haas Financial Group.
“It’s about the kids, it’s about the community,” said Ben Haas of Haas Financial Group, Chair of Economic Development Committee for Kutztown Community Partnership and past president of the Optimist Club of Kutztown. “It’s nice to see the streets filled, get people out to our Downtown. That’s what the Kutztown Community Partnership wants to do and the Optimist Club is a great club to support the kids… To get all of these people on Main Street at the same time to showcase the town, it’s a great thing.”
Kutztown teacher and Kutztown Strong Board member Beth Patten, chair of Peace. Love. Kutztown of KCP, brought her kids, dressed as Marry Poppins and The Detective. Patten said she sees a lot of her students she has taught over the years participating in this event.
“I think this is such an amazing event for the entire community to get together and prove that we are Kutztown,” said Patten.