Caernarvon Township mother Michelle Karczeski shared what Trick or Treating in a pandemic was like for her family.
"Although it did not look the same, less crowds and cars in my development and less homes participating, the kids were grateful to be able to get out and experience even a little bit of a tradition," said Karczeski.
"Some of the homes that did participate were clever and creative in finding ways to pass out treats while keeping distanced."
They saw clothesline’s with treats hung at intervals, candy taped to BBQ sticks and stuck in the ground, plenty of tables with treats and lawns with blankets of spread out goodies.
"I know we were thrilled to be able to have a bit of normalcy and everyone we encountered seemed to feel the same way because l noted so much more politeness and the honor system of taking only as much candy as the signs instructed allowed everyone the partake in the fun," she said.