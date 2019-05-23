State Police Hamburg are investigating a four-vehicle collision on Route 737 in Greenwich Township on May 21 that involved an overturned truck.
Police report that at about 4 p.m., a truck driving north on Route 737 traveled across the southbound lane while attempting to negotiate a curve, known locally as Dead Man’s Curve near Kutz Mill Road.
The truck struck three other vehicles and overturned onto its side.
The driver of the truck and a passenger in one of the other vehicles were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.