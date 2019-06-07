Tulpehocken Area High School celebrated Commencement for 105 graduates on June 6.
Class President Jonah Mathias gave the welcome speech.
“The tight-knit family-like dynamic is what made this school a special place to go to. We’ve all grown together… Going here is a part of us now,” said Mathias. “Thanks for the past 13 years of memories. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”
Commencement featured Senior Chorus members and the Show Choir performing “Over the Rainbow” with Jackie Burns on the ukulele.
Valedictorian Caroline Dougherty, who has a very strong passion for aviation, used her personal experiences in aviation “to convey how each and every one of us is destined to reach for the stars.”
“We have spent the last 13 years preparing for our flight out of high school,” said Dougherty. “It may not be easy to say goodbye to Tulpehocken but it is a chapter in our lives that must be completed… The people at Tulpehocken are truly special and some of the friendships that formed here will last a lifetime. I hope each and every one of you will let your dreams soar.”
Salutatorian Jenna Grosko told her fellow Class of 2019 that as they cross this milestone and take the next step in their lives, remember it is okay to do a complete 180 in life. “It is perfectly acceptable to realize the path you were on is no longer the one for you.”
Grosko said to seize every day and they will eventually find their way. “Do not live in fear of the unknown, take a leap of faith and see where you land. And most importantly, do not just dream, do.”
“We all have our future in our hands and those futures can change in the blink of an eye,” said Grosko. “Life changes every second of every day. Embracing that change is how we get to where we belong. Classmates, do not fear stepping out of your comfort zone to pursue something new; the results may surprise you.”