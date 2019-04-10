Firefighters alerted a sleeping Tulpehocken Township family of a fire in the middle of the night and safely evacuated them on April 10, according to State Police.
Police report that fire crews responded to a report of a fire on the exterior of an occupied home. They arrived to find fire on the side of the garage and extending to the roof. Fire crews were able to alert the residents inside and safely evacuate them.
Two adults and a juvenile were inside the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
According to police, the investigation showed that the fire originated on the exterior of the garage in the area of a large flowerpot. Currently the ignition source is unknown.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to mostly just the garage and keep it from extending into the residence. The damage is estimated at $50,000.