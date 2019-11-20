Calling it outdated, the Tulpehocken School Board retired its policy of prohibiting girls from competing with boys in contact sports.
The move clears the way for Katalyna Borreli, 12, to compete on the wrestling team at Tulpehocken Junior High School.
Though Borreli was initially barred from competing on the boys team, school officials at the Nov. 19 board meeting recanted and allowed her to join the boys team. Tulpehocken does not have a girls wrestling team.
The board’s move, however, accords all female students the opportunity to compete on all boys teams. Tulpehocken does not have football, but has a soccer team.
Oscar J. Manbeck, board president, said a new policy will be developed and reviewed through the normal process. He did not give a date by which the review will be complete.
Frankie and Naida Borelli, Katalyna’s parents, said they were proud their daughter chose wrestling.
“I love the sport,” said Katalyna, who’s in seventh grade. “I have girlfriends who are considering getting involved in wrestling.”