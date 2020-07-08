The Twin Valley High School Boys Basketball Team challenged themselves to make 5,000 jumpshots over one weekend, asking for the public to donate 1 cent for each basket made to raise funds for local food pantries. They achieved that goal and donated $1,250 to the Honey Brook Food Pantry.
“I was really quite blown away by the idea, the source of the idea, how much it involved the community and, of course, the size of the donation,” said Ken Ross, board chairman of the Honey Brook Food Pantry. “When the coach told me about their shot results, I was very impressed with their shooting percentage as well!!”
The team presented the check during the June 24 pantry distribution.
“I thought it was truly impressive how they combined the game they love to play with their desire to help the community and how they involved others so effectively. Their turnout to deliver the gift and learn about the work we do was also a terrific gesture,” said Ross. “These are really good kids from a really good school system and their families have prepared them well to be on the watch for others in need.”
“Might be the most unique idea for fund raising that we have had the benefit of receiving,” added Ross. “It is representative of how the community has embraced our work, especially now. People in need can always count on the fact that we will be there week in and week out with plenty of food to help them when and if they need it. This type of effort by the boys helps to ensure that.”
Ross said this donation important, particularly at this time.
“It allows us to increase our meat purchases in particular for the summer distributions when the clients served may be smaller in number but greater in need. Also helps absorb the increases of food prices in general this summer,” said Ross.
The Honey Brook Food Pantry provides a three- to four-day supply of various food items on a monthly basis to neighbors in need within the Honey Brook community. Their mission is to serve the community with respect while empowering them toward food security and independence, according to the pantry website, www.honeybrookfoodpantry.org.
Normal Distribution Days are the 2nd Wednesday of the month 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the 4th Wednesday of the month 4 to 6:30 p.m. See the Calendar of Events for each month's distribution dates on the pantry website.
The pantry is located at Goods Food Distribution Center, Door #8, 5064 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA 19344.
For more information, call 610-273-6102 or visit https://www.honeybrookfoodpantry.org/.