The Twin Valley Community Education Foundation is pleased to announce that Pamela Shupp Menet has been elected the President of the Board.
Joining Shupp in Executive leadership of the Board is Tara Altman as Vice President, Tom Legel as Treasurer, and Sandi Deemer as Secretary.
Shupp is the COO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
Twin Valley Community Education Foundation is a non-profit organization created and administered by an independent board of community volunteers serving Berks and Chester Counties. The TVCEF mission is to serve as a link between business, the school district, and the community to provide educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities.
TVCEF provides annual grants to Twin Valley schools, scholarships to students, and community programs and events. In the past six years, TVCEF has awarded over $100,000 to Twin Valley school programs and scholarships.
More information on the work that TVCEF does can be found at tvcef.org.