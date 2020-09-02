The Twin Valley Community Education Foundation is now accepting nominations for the Community Leadership Awards, which recognize Twin Valley community members and TVSD Alumni who make a difference in the Twin Valley area.
This is a special opportunity to give recognition to those who go above and beyond the normal contributions made by others and are known as leaders in the community. Award winners will be recognized at TVCEF’s Virtual Gala, airing Nov. 6.
Awards are given for the following categories: Community Educator, Community Volunteer, Community Business, Rising Star (for ages 16-21), Twin Valley School District Alumnus, Lifetime Achievement, and Special Recognition for COVID19 Relief Efforts. The 2020 Community Leadership Awards will include special recognition to an individual, community group, or business that has made significant efforts to support and assist the community with the COVID19 pandemic response.
Any individual may nominate any person living or working in the Twin Valley community. The alumni nominee must be a graduate of Twin Valley High School, but does not need to currently live in the area. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.
If you know someone who is deserving of recognition, go to tvcef.org to submit a nomination.
TVCEF is a non-profit organization created and administered by an independent board of community volunteers serving Berks and Chester Counties. The TVCEF mission is to serve as a link between business, the school district, and the community to provide educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities. TVCEF provides annual grants to Twin Valley schools, scholarships to students, and community programs and events. In the past 5 years, TVCEF has awarded over $100,000 to Twin Valley school programs and scholarships. More information on the work that TVCEF does can be found at tvcef.org.