The Twin Valley Community Education Foundation seeks nominations for the Community Leadership Awards. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30. Winners will be recognized at TVCEF’s Virtual Gala, airing Nov. 6. Pictured are 2019 award winners, from left, Tyler Miller, TVSD Alumnus; Rebecca Rimby, Community Volunteer; Ronald Moyer, Lifetime Achievement; Richard Kurtz of Kurtz Fish Hatchery, Community Business; Peyton McDaniel, Rising Star, and Charles Kadyk, Community Educator.

.