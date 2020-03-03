Twin Valley Elementary Center will host its Annual Used Book Sale in April and seeks donations from the community to help make the sale a success.
Donate gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and audio books. Donation bins will be at the following locations: Twin Valley Elementary Center main lobby, Elverson Fitness Center, and Gux Deli.
There will also be two evening drop off times at the Twin Valley Elementary Center LGI room on March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Used Book Sale raises money for the TVEC PIE and benefits TVEC students and teachers. Most items are priced at 50 cents with nothing priced over $3. Items for sale include paperback and hardback books for children and adults, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and audio books. The dates for this year's sale are April 2 and 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. and April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday features a $5 bag of books sale (bring your own bag).