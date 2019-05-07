The banks of Hay Creek across from the old White Bear Restaurant in Birdsboro were swamped with students on April 30. No, they had not gone fishing; they were releasing trout.
Twin Valley Elementary 4th graders had been raising native brook trout as part of the Pennsylvania Trout in the classroom (TIC) program. From eggs to fingerlings, students monitored and recorded aquarium water and trout behavior nurturing them while taught cold water conservation education.
As the end of the year-long adventure drew near and ‘Trout Release Time’ came, parents received a letter: “The trout we have raised from eggs to fingerlings are ready to be released into the wild to make it on their own in the world. All 4th grade TVEC students with parents driving them to the site are invited at 4 p.m. The event will last 1-1/2 hours.”
And come they did.
TVEC 4th grade teacher Susan Sanger started their adventure with a scavenger hunt, bracelet making and an environmental cleanup activity.
Students talked about how participating in this program make them feel part of the environment.
Kaeley Werner said, “Yes, it did and it made me feel excited that I was in it and that I got to do the fun stuff.”
Logan Loncaric said, “Yes, it did because I felt like I helped.”
Tristin Pinard said, “It was a cool experience.”
Camden Buttery said, “Yes, because we protected them before we released them.”
Kaitlynn Hinckley said, “Yes, it did because when we did trout detention we got to test the water and clean the tank.”
This statewide interdisciplinary program is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited (PATU) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. TVEC received a grant for their 4th grade from the Tulpehocken Branch of Trout Unlimited.
“Not only was this Trout in the Classroom release engaging and educational for children, you could tell that they really retained what they learned about the conservation, the ecosystems and the environments that they are a part of, as well as how to protect them. It's great to know that the collaboration between our two groups impacts younger generations in an exciting and meaningful way,” said Brenda Bittinger, President Tulpehocken Chapter Trout Unlimited.
The students reflected on the program, saying it was a cool learning experience and an opportunity for a special event.
Logan Loncaric said, “It means contributing to fish growing up.”
Kaitlynn Hinckley said, “Trout in the Classroom was fun. It’s not about us. It’s about the trout because that’s what really matters.”
Mark Conlow said, “Learning about how trout develop and learning about the different stages of life for a trout. I like the fingerlings the most out of any stage.
Kaeley Werner said, “It means that you learn about trout and what they can do.”
After the release and the fish swam away the kids were excited and talked about their favorite part of the program.
Logan Loncaric said, “My favorite part was the release because we spent so much time on them. We finally got to see them go.”
Mark Conlow said, “The release. Seeing the fish swimming in the creek for the first time was super cute.”
Tristin Pinard said, “I liked all of it, but I like the release the most because we got to see cool animals and got to make a bracelet and got to release the trout.”