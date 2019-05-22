Twin Valley Fire Department held their 3rd annual Twin Valley Fire & Smoke BBQ Competition on May 17 and 18.
This year’s event attracted hundreds to Morgantown to support the fire department.
The smell of barbecued chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket filled the air over Friendship Park. The Twin Valley Fire & Smoke fundraiser was open to the public, and those in attendance had the opportunity to view the competitors unique BBQ set ups throughout the park grounds, as well as purchase items from vendors and local businesses.
Friday evening featured a first responder wing cookoff challenge that was judged by the public. A dozen departments made up of fire, EMS, and police, prepared their special wing recipes, and were served by TVFD members. The team from Honey Brook Fire Company won the event with the highest number of votes.
The Backyard and Professional KCBS teams presented their entries to the judges on Saturday afternoon for evaluation. Once the scores were tallied, Three Crosses BBQ of West Virginia was declared the Backyard Grand Champion, winning a free entry to next years’s event.
On the professional side, Drilling & Grilling from Glen Rock, PA won the Grand Champion award of the event. Being the highest scoring team from PA, Drilling & Grilling also won the PA State Champion award.
Twin Valley Fire Department is a volunteer organization that services Caernarvon Twp., New Morgan Boro, Elverson Borough, West Nantmeal, East Nantmeal, Warwick Township, and surrounding areas. Additional information can be found at www.tvfd69.com.