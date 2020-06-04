Wearing Twin Valley green and white caps and gowns, the 260 graduates walked across the high school stage one at a time.
Twin Valley High School announced in a release that the Class of 2020 was celebrated with Ceremonial Walks May 29 through June 3.
In his graduation speech to the Class of 2020, Twin Valley Superintendent Robert Pleis provided the following piece of advice to the graduates, "Follow your dreams. Find what you are passionate about, what you love, and make it your life’s work."
Pleis continued, "Many of you may already know what you want to do in the future and many of you may not. But whichever group you fall into keep looking and don’t settle until you are absolutely sure it is what you love and are passionate about. I encourage you to try new things that are outside your comfort zone, to be curious about things that your intuition moves you to investigate, to travel and experience how others see the world."
The Ceremonial Walks were held in accordance with social distancing guidelines for up to 12 hours each day to accommodate seniors and their families.
Graduates could invite family members and the memories were captured with photographs and video.
Twin Valley High School Principal William L. Clements said that the Twin Valley High School Graduating Class of 2020 is a talented, caring, and resilient group of students.
"They have shared their many talents with our school community, which has led to great success in the arts, through athletics, and in the classroom. And although everyone had to be physically apart for the last few months of their senior year, these students found ways to come together and support one another in ways that kept spirits high and outlooks hopeful,” said Clements. “They hosted virtual talent shows and galas, continued charitable endeavors, and maintained high levels of academic achievement and engagement.”
While this year’s virtual commencement is certainly not what anyone expected, Clements said that the format of the ceremony cannot alter the spirit of celebration and hopefulness as this special group of students begins their next journey in life.
“We are happy that the ceremonial walks across the graduation stage were able to give each student their moment to celebrate with their family and commemorate their achievement with videos and photographs,” he said.
Clements explained that in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, students were given the opportunity to select a 10 minute time-slot, offered over the course of five days for up to 12-hours per day to accommodate all families. He noted that the number of guests and school personnel in each space was also limited.
“My message to the Class of 2020 is to capitalize on their spirit, passion, and resilience; those characteristics will continue to serve them well on whatever their next journey presents,” said Clements. “I also challenge them to live a life of honesty and integrity.”
Graduation speakers were recorded from the auditorium lectern. Speakers include valedictorian Kaeli Ficco and salutatorian Anna Siv.
The speeches and graduation walks will be compiled into a virtual ceremony by the high school’s video production department.
Kaeili Ficco, the valedictorian of the class of 2020, spoke about the importance of a smile.
“Now you know why smiling is important to me, but why should you smile? Little things like smiling, waving, or telling someone to have a good day can make an impact on that person,” said Ficco. “I know that when people smile at me or wave to me in the hallway at school, it makes me extremely happy and I can´t help but to smile myself.”
She has also noticed that people really appreciate when you tell them to have a good day.
“Ultimately, you never know what a person is dealing with, but one simple smile can brighten their day and give them a more positive outlook on life. So, why not smile?”
Ficco encourages the Class of 2020 to also thank those who have helped them throughout their high school career “and have given you a reason to smile.”
Class President Anna Siv, salutatorian, spoke about their class’s journey and its positive future outlook.
“We will always be a Raider and this small little farm town was the beginning of our great story,” said Siv. “From now on, cherish every moment and stop living for the future because if there is one thing that I have learned this year, it is that nothing is ever guaranteed. Live life full of ‘oh wells’ rather than ‘what ifs’ because we’ll never know if another March 13 will happen again in our life.”
Congratulating the Class of 2020, Siv said, “We did it!”
Students were treated to several gifts, including personalized well-wishes from district faculty and staff, a flag for their car, and a package of the school’s cafeteria cookies, a student favorite. Graduates also had a chance to pick up and drop off items from school staff.
District officials announced that they hope the celebrations can continue with an in-person ceremony later this summer with further guidance from the state.