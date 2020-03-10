When Twin Valley High School Social Studies teacher Caroline McRobbie went to the state conference for the Pennsylvania Association of Student councils, she heard the term “philanthroteens” as a way of describing the current high school generation who seem to place a high importance on service.
Twin Valley sees this already in the High School with Mini THON, Leo Club and National Honor Society, but these groups do not represent the entire school population. Some students cannot join these clubs for various reasons (time, transportation, jobs, etc.) so school used a Flex period as a smart way to get everyone to complete a community service project.
Twin Valley Student Council members were asked to work in partners to develop community service opportunities and then prepare everything they needed for their particular projects. Student Council executive board members served as liaisons in each hallway and met with students in small groups to review everything and make sure everyone felt prepared.
The Student Council, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, HOSA, and Leo Club came together to create 31 project rooms. More than 70 Student Council members helped organize the overall project.
Student projects included springtime cards and decorations for Tel Hai, letters to patients and doctors at Reading Hospital, dog toys and treats for the Animal Rescue League, placemats donated to Meals on Wheels, and thank you notes for high school custodial staff and district bus drivers.