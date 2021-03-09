Although COVID-19 has altered the way many students and adults work, it has not stopped Twin Valley High School’s internship program from helping students discover their passions.
“[My favorite part was] just seeing the culture there and realizing that this is my career that I want to do. I love animals,” said Twin Valley senior Grace Kane, an intern at Aardvark Animal Hospital.
Throughout the internship, Kane was responsible for recording stats for the veterinarians and veterinarian technicians. She was actively involved in both sick and well visits, holding animals to put in IVs, and cleaning cages. With the opportunity to sit in on surgeries, Kane got an up-close look at procedures concerning neutering, spaying, and dental work.
“Having TVSD continue to send us students [in the internship program] who show an interest in learning a new craft has been a welcome piece of normalcy,” said Paula Coleman, the Practice Manager at Aardvark Animal Hospital.
COVID-19 restrictions have posed a challenge. With smaller rooms, it was difficult for Kane and the employees to keep a safe distance away from each other while still working together.
After witnessing her performance during the internship, Kane received a job promotion and has become a vet tech assistant at Aardvark Animal Hospital. Kane wants to study animal science or study in a vet tech program at either Delaware Valley University or Harcum College.
For her internship, Twin Valley senior Abigal Netterville is working with the non-profit organization Young Life which has been active in Twin Valley since 2017 and involves leaders mentoring youth.
“The whole purpose of Young Life is to give knowledge to others about God while still letting you be your own person and believe in opinions about that,” said Netterville.
As an intern, Netterville manages Twin Valley Young Life’s social media accounts and handles student questions and concerns. She keeps the public informed with new announcements, reflects on the outcomes of Young Life hosted events, and reads the Bible to focus on self-growth.
The organization has adapted to COVID-19 restrictions, cutting down group sizes to continue hosting meetings. With fewer people and less exposure, Netterville is able to safely contribute to the organization.
Over the past two years, Netterville has developed a close relationship with her mentor, Emily Lisowski, a Tri-County Young Life Staff Associate. This bond creates a comfortable environment in which Netterville can thrive. This internship gives her the opportunity to experience Young Life behind the scenes.
Netterville plans to major in gerontology at the California University of Pennsylvania and wants to continue participating in Young Life as a volunteer leader.
Focusing on business, Twin Valley junior Brooke Trent interned at Stolzfus Enterprises, a general contractor, home builder, and full-service realty company.
During her internship, Trent mainly focused on customer interactions and tasks in the office. She deposited checks, helped with information technology work, and received payments. Trent collected advanced payments and learned how to utilize the accounting software QuickBooks to collect payments.
Working with her own grandmother at Stoltzfus Enterprises, Trent was able to bypass many of the challenges that accompany an off-site internship during the pandemic.
“[My favorite part was] being able to interact with the customers, meet new people, learn a lot of new stuff, and see what direction I want to go in,” said Trent.
Through this internship, Trent had the opportunity to work in a real business environment, allowing her to expand her knowledge and determine her desired career path. In the future, she plans on pursuing a career in business and marketing.
Everyone involved in the Twin Valley High School internship program has demonstrated extreme perseverance and dedication, especially the internship coordinators, business teachers Angela Morgan and Gwen Werner.
With the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and safety measures, many businesses have had to turn down student internships; some have been fortunate enough to manage creative solutions for student interns. With hard work and an optimistic attitude, Twin Valley continues to provide guidance and offer invaluable career experiences to students.