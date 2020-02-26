Twin Valley Rotary Club was proud to honor Twin Valley High School seniors Triniti DiSilvestro and Nicholas Manidis on Feb. 19 at their weekly meeting.
Triniti and Nicholas were honored for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Over the past four years of Triniti’s high school career, she has been involved in a wide range of activities. In past years, she was involved in Leo Club, Track and Field, stage crew for the high school musical, TSA (Technology Student Association), FFA, and the National Honor Society.
Today she continues to be an active member of the National Honor Society and is the Vice President of Chapter Development of the Twin Valley FFA Chapter. Her favorite club, however, is FFA because it has allowed her to strengthen her character through leadership events, public speaking competitions, and community service activities.
Outside of school, she also plays spring and fall seasons of club soccer, works at Tel Hai Retirement Community, and volunteers at the Honey Brook Youth Center.
Next year Triniti plans to go to college pursuing a degree in Environmental Engineering. She has applied to six colleges including Johns Hopkins University, Drexel University and Lehigh University, and she is still awaiting decisions from most of them.
No matter where her passions for science, math, and engineering direct her, she hopes that she will be able to help move human interaction with the environment in a positive direction in order to sustain the planet. As a future career, she could see herself conducting research on environmental issues, helping private companies abide by environmental regulations, or working for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Nicholas is a senior at Twin Valley High School. Having been homeschooled until 10th grade, Nicholas quickly found his home at Twin Valley.
Nicholas is a four-year Varsity letter winner for Cross Country and Track and Field, as well as the co-captain of the Boys Cross Country and Track and Field teams. He hopes to keep running long after high school. Nicholas is involved in an abundance of clubs and extracurricular activities, including LINK, TSA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He is also a member of the Saint Ignatius Youth Group, and is a 4-H summer camp counselor. He is the Twin Valley Mini-THON Morale Captain, and a Twin Valley Hero, helping to teach kindergartners at Robeson Elementary Center.
After graduation, Nicholas plans to major in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering. He is still waiting to hear back from the colleges he has applied to, including Princeton, MIT and Yale. Nicholas has also expressed interest in possibly teaching at the secondary or university level later in his career.
Nicholas would like to thank his teachers, friends, family, mentors, and coach for all their help and support.