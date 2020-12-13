November Students of the Month
The Twin Valley Rotary Club honored Twin Valley High School seniors Autumn Croy and Conner Lawler on Nov. 11.
The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Autumn and Conner were honored for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Autumn moved to Twin Valley High School her sophomore year and since then has become involved in NHS, Link, and was elected as the advertising chair and school board representative for student council. She played her first and last tennis season this year for the school, and previously played for the school’s softball team.
Her favorite things to do outside of school are hang out with her friends and family, take nature hikes, and journal. Autumn is currently taking AP Literature and Composition, with her last AP class being AP US History her junior year. Her favorite class at the moment is ceramics 1.
Autumn hopes to attend Eastern University next fall and major in marketing and communications, pursuing a career involving social media.
Conner Lawler is involved in many clubs and activities in Twin Valley. Conner is the Student Body president, the treasurer of NHS, a member of Mini THON, Theater Arts Club, Spanish Honors Society, LINK, TSA, and the musical. Conner has been a lead of the school musical his sophomore and junior years in the Addams Family and Newsies.
Conner was the captain of the Boys Soccer team this year and was a varsity member since he was a sophomore. Conner is also a two-year varsity letter recipient for indoor and outdoor track and field.
Conner is a member of the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, which is a program highlighting academic excellence on the PSAT for students in rural areas. He also received the AP Scholar with Honor award, which highlights excellence in the AP program.
Conner plans to attend college at either Penn State, University of Pennsylvania, or Princeton pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He hopes to continue student leadership and philanthropy all throughout his college career and continue this into his adult life. His plans are to continue performing on stage for the rest of his life. Eventually, Conner hopes to start a business with all of his brothers.
December Students of the Month
The Twin Valley Rotary Club honored Twin Valley High School seniors Malavika Nair and Steven Armstrong on Dec. 9.
The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Malavika and Steven were honored for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Malavika Nair is a well-rounded young woman who is talented in fields across the academic spectrum. She has always had a passion for STEM subjects, which is what led her to take on AP Chemistry as a sophomore after completing prerequisite learning independently. Through this, Malavika has garnered a vast amount of experience in lab work, scientific practices, and has increased her academic consciousness. She has applied these lessons to all six of the AP classes she has already taken - including Biology, Calculus, English Language, and Statistics - and will apply them to the four she has scheduled for the rest of her senior year - including Physics, English Literature, Political Science, and Computer Science.
Malavika is also known for her commitment to courses in the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) department at Twin Valley. She has taken multiple of these courses and is currently a part of the PLTW Capstone Course, Engineering Design and Development.
Through exposure to engineering practices in this manner, Malavika was recently elected the President of Twin Valley’s chapter of the Technology Student Association. As a result, she has been able to influence the lives of younger students with passions similar to her own.
Malavika has been elected to a plethora of other officer positions throughout her high school career; currently, she serves as the Secretary of the Twin Valley Student Council, the Secretary of the National Honor Society, and is a member of the leadership council in Science Olympiad.
Malavika has also helped to create a diversity inclusion group called Raider Ally in which productive dialogue is sparked between students of various backgrounds. Malavika has attended a multitude of conferences and workshops - such as the West Point Society of Philadelphia’s Conference on Leadership and Ethics, Leaders Involved in Networking Kids, and the Girls in Engineering Middle School Breakfast. Here, she has learned the importance of being both a leader and a follower; she hopes to carry these skills with her throughout her life.
Through the influence of her teachers, family members, and close friends, Malavika has decided to further her education by studying to become a Biomedical Engineer. She looks forward to college and will continue to push herself in the coming years.
Steven Armstrong is a member of several clubs including, Worldquest, Stage Crew, and National Honor Society. He has also participated in Cross Country every year in high school, where in his sophomore year; he won the Most Improved award at the sports banquet.
He is also an active member of the music program at Twin Valley, where he is a member of the Concert Band, Jazz Band, and was a section leader in the Marching Band. One of his favorite memories from the band is playing in the stands during Friday night football games.
Steven has been a person associated all over the school with the Broadcast Journalism class offered at the High School, a class that he has taken part in every year while he has been at TVHS. He won the award for the class in 9th and 10th grade.
Over the course of his senior year, Steven has been a member of the Sports Broadcasting internship offered at TVHS, where he has been involved in the broadcasting and filming of the sporting events at Twin Valley. He earned a shout out on 69 News for his commentary of a high school football game.
He is currently an AP student, taking AP U.S Government and Politics, and is scheduled to take the AP exam in May.
Steven is planning to attend either Penn State, Millersville, Kutztown, Elizabethtown or Shippensburg for a degree in communications. He hopes to use that degree and the knowledge gained from high school to pursue a career in the media industry.