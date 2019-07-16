The Twin Valley Rotary Club welcomes Bruce Hartshorne as its new president for the 2019-2020 year. Bruce has been a Rotary Member since 2017.
Bruce will follow Chris Doyle, President 2018-2019 who just completed a successful year guiding the club in supporting projects within the local community.
Bruce serves as the Executive Vice President, Operations, at Tel Hai Retirement Community, a position he has held since 2006 following 12 years at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Bruce and his wife, Linda, are residents of Cochranville in Chester County.
The Twin Valley Rotary Club meets Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Windmill Restaurant in Morgantown. The Club welcomes new members. Please contact Ron Moyer, rmoyerfb23@gmail.com for more information or visit www.twinvalleyrotary.org.