The Twin Valley Rotary Club honored Twin Valley High School seniors Olivia Kurtz and Sean Whoriskey on Jan. 15.
The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Olivia and Sean were honored for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Olivia is a dedicated senior at Twin Valley High School. She moved into the district at the beginning of her sophomore year and immediately became involved in many musical groups including Marching Band, Select Chorus, and Jazz Band.
This year Olivia is proud to be named Brass Captain for the Marching Band and Fundraising Co-Chair for the Tri-M Music Honor Society. She plays six instruments: French Horn, mellophone, trumpet, trombone, bass guitar and ukulele and enjoys singing. Olivia has performed for the Berks County Senior Band, Orchestra and Chorus.
She is also a member of LINK, National Honor Society, German Honor Society, Theater Arts Club and Stage Crew (Technical Captain).
Outside of school, Olivia plays for the Reading Symphony Youth Orchestra, was Musical and Technical Director for the last 2 summers at a local children's theater camp and is Assistant DJ and Sound Technician for Lifeline Studios.
She spent portions of the last two summers in Swaziland Africa on missions trips working with children and leading a music group while playing ukulele, which she taught herself for the first trip.
Academically, Olivia is ranked among the top 10 students of her class and takes many rigorous honors/AP courses. She is still deciding which university in PA that she will attend this fall for Civil Engineering and plans to study abroad.
Throughout Sean’s high school career at Twin Valley, he has made sure to challenge himself academically by taking mostly honors and AP classes. He has worked hard to earn all A’s up to this point.
The AP classes he has taken/is taking are American History, Chemistry I/II, Calculus AB, Calculus BC, English Language, Political Science, Physics Mechanics, and Statistics.
During Sean’s sophomore year, he went on the fall LINK trip as well as the RYLA trip.
This school year he went to the Berks County Math Competition and his team members and he placed 6th overall and 1st on the team portion.
Currently he is the Vice President of NHS and is looking to be a captain on the lacrosse team.
His time outside of these activities is mostly devoted to doing work for school and spending time with his friends or family.
In the future, he wants to pursue a career in computer science. Sean has applied to West Chester, Lehigh, Bucknell, Binghamton, Shippensburg, and UPenn. They are all in state except Binghamton because he would prefer to stay relatively close to home. He applied at the regular decision deadline, thus he has not heard back from any of the colleges as of now. His main goal is to not go into a substantial amount of debt, so that will be one of the main factors when he decides where to go, depending on where he is accepted.
Sean wants to pursue a computer science career because he enjoys coding and the need for programming jobs is most likely going to continue to increase. He is taking AP Computer Science in the spring to see if he definitely wants to go to school for it, so he is not set on that as a major yet.