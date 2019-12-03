Twin Valley Rotary Club proudly honored Twin Valley High School seniors Isabella McCooey and Aidan Kaplan during their weekly meeting on Nov. 20.
Isabella and Aidan were honored for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Isabella McCooey is a hardworking and dedicated student at Twin Valley High School. Isabella is involved in many of the extracurricular and athletics at Twin Valley, including National Honors Society, Technology Student Association, FFA, LINK, Mini-thon, History Club, Twin Valley Girls Soccer, and track and field.
In addition to participating in clubs, she also holds various positions in these clubs: National Honors Society 2019-20 Treasurer, Technology Student Association 2018-19 Historian and 2019-20 Parliamentarian, FFA 2018-19 Junior Officer and 2019-20 Co-Treasurer, she has been the girls soccer captain for the past two years, and also won Homecoming Queen.
Furthermore, she has earned awards in competitions held by these clubs, in TSA’s regional competition, Isabella along with a team of 5 others won 1st place in Digital Video Production and On-Demand Video, and the year prior she placed 3rd for Safety Illustrations and 4th in Fashion Design, at the state competition she placed 5th for On-Demand Video and 9th in Digital Video Production. In the FFA state competition she placed 7th individually and 3rd with her team in food science.
In athletics, Isabella has earned two varsity letters for track and field and for Twin Valley Girls Soccer, she has earned four varsity letters, MVP for her sophomore, junior, and senior season, titled All-Division Goalkeeper her junior season, and All-County Goalkeeper her senior season.
Aside from school, Isabella plays for Rage Soccer Club, and is involved in her community as well, she often volunteers at Historic Poole Forge, and The Outreach Program for Kids Soccer (TOPSoccer).
After graduating, Isabella hopes to attend the University of Pittsburgh or the United States Naval Academy and plans to double major in psychology and in a foreign language. She intends to serve in the Navy as a surface warfare officer. If she does not pursue a career in the Navy, she hopes to work in investigative work in law enforcement aiming for the FBI.
Aidan Kaplan is an extremely motivated and driven student that has a strong work ethic and desire for success. These traits have been acquired throughout his childhood, part from his parents and his experiences, and have molded him into the person he is today. Aidan proved his intelligence throughout his elementary and middle school career, however his first real academic accomplishment came before even entering the high school. He accelerated in math starting in 7th grade. He took 8th grade math that year, and in the following year when in 8th grade, he took a bus up to the high school to take 9th and 10th grade math classes.
As of now, Aidan is a member of the National Honors Society, the High School Heroes program, Mini-Thon, LINK, and History Club. He is the captain of the Varsity Basketball and Soccer teams at the High School. He volunteers as a counselor over the summer at youth basketball and soccer camps at the school as well as a plethora of different sites with National Honors Society. Aidan has tutored many students, ranging from middle school to high school level in math.
He has also taken a wide array of AP classes and has been on the Distinguished Honor Roll all 4 years of high school. Due to Aidan’s versatility and strong personal skills, he is a natural leader in the classroom and on the field, as his classmates and teammates respect him and naturally follow in his lead.
After graduating from Twin Valley, Aidan intends to study Sports Analytics at the University of Syracuse. Aidan was looking for a major that could incorporate both of his passions, math and sports, and was able to find what he was looking for at Syracuse. After graduating from the university, he hopes to find a job working for a professional sports team in their analytics department.