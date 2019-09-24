On Sept. 18, the Twin Valley Rotary Club was proud to honor Twin Valley High School seniors Anna DeCecco and Reid Simmons as their students of the month. The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Anna and Reid were honored for their participation in extra-curricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Anna DeCecco is a very successful, well-rounded student at Twin Valley. She is ranked in the top ten students of her graduating class, having taken many rigorous Honors and AP courses throughout her high school career. She has received various academic excellence awards for subjects including English, Math, and Broadcast Journalism during her time at the high school.
Anna is also involved in many extra-curricular activities such as National Honor Society, Student Council, History Club, LINK, Mini-Thon, and Indoor & Outdoor Track, in addition to having a part-time job at Rita’s Italian Ice. Anna holds several leadership positions in her activities, as she is the Finance Overall in Mini-Thon and in a Lead role at Rita’s.
After high school, Anna plans to attend a four-year university to study Business and English. Her dream college is Clemson University in South Carolina. She would like to pursue a career in the business field that combines her interests of English and Math.
Anna currently interns in an AP English Language and Composition class at the high school and loves being able to help students enhance their writing skills. She is also looking forward to her internship next semester, as she will have the opportunity to switch gears and focus on finance by interning with Mini-Thon.
Ultimately, Anna is very grateful for her experience at Twin Valley as it has shaped and prepared her for the future. She is very excited for her journey after high school and cannot wait to see everything the future holds!
Reid Simmons is a 12th grade student at Twin Valley High School. In school, Reid participates in several musical ensembles such as band, chorus, select chorus, orchestra, jazz band, and marching band. Currently, he serves as drum major for the Twin Valley High School Marching Band.
In addition, Reid holds the position of Vice President for Twin Valley’s chapter of “Tri M” Music Honors Society. Outside of Twin Valley’s music program, Reid has participated in many competitive festivals at the county, district, region, state, and eastern United States levels.
Reid is also a part of theatre arts club where he enjoys making new friends and bringing the joy of music and laughter to others. Reid’s favorite part of his day involves interning at Twin Valley Middle School. Here, Reid develops his educating skills by teaching band students ranging from grades 5 through 8.
After high school, Reid plans to attend college to study music education and music performance.