Twin Valley Rotary Club was proud to honor Twin Valley High School seniors Peyton McDaniel and James Newswanger on Dec. 18 during their weekly meeting.
Peyton and James were honored for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Peyton is a well-rounded student athlete at Twin Valley High School. Throughout her high school career she has taken several honors level classes, maintaining a 4.10 GPA and distinguished honors. She’s a member of the girls basketball team, Twin Valley High School Heroes and Mini-Thon. Peyton is a three-year captain of the girls basketball team, a 2-time MVP, 2-time All County player, the Berks Player of the year as a junior and a PIAA All-state selection as a sophomore and junior.
Peyton was recognized as the 2019 Rising Star by the Twin Valley Community Education Foundation this fall. She displays leadership throughout her community as a volunteer coach for the TV middle school AAU program and the TV youth basketball camp. When helping younger kids, Peyton aims to help children find their passion and pursue it, whether it is in athletics, academics, or the arts. Peyton goes above and beyond to mentor and train younger students in Twin Valley, teaching them to be themselves and not let anyone change who they are.
In the fall, Peyton will be attending James Madison University to continue her academic and athletic career. While she is undecided on a major, she plans to do something involving athletics. Peyton hopes to continue playing basketball after college professionally and eventually coach at the college level. When the playing days come to an end, Peyton wants to become a personal basketball trainer under her father’s business, GuardU.
James Newswanger is a very well-rounded, student leader at Twin Valley. Throughout his high school career he has taken many Honors and AP courses resulting in him achieving Distinguished Honors and a 4.1 cumulative GPA. James is also involved in many extra-curricular activities such as National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Council, Technology Student Association, LINK, and Twin Valley High School Heroes. Along with being involved in these activities, James holds several leadership positions as he is Senior Class Vice President, Tutor Chair of National Honor Society, President of National Art Honor Society, Senior Class Spirit Captain, and a LINK student leader.
In high school, James has received various awards for his art, placed at the States competition for Technology Student Association, and was crowned 2019 Homecoming King.
James was involved in the music department and had played the alto saxophone for 8 years but for his senior year chose to focus more on his vigorous classes and clubs.
After high school, James plans to attend a four year university and as of right now, plans to major in Physician Assistant Studies. He would like to pursue a career in the medical field that combines his interests in the sciences and his passion for helping others.
James will be interning with a Physician Assistant at Brandywine Hospital in the second half of the school year. He is hoping this internship will solidify his decision to pursue Physician Assistant Studies. If he decides that this is the right career for him, his top college is Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. James is extraordinarily grateful for all that he has been able to do and achieve in his career at Twin Valley. He believes that it has helped prepare him for his future. James cannot wait to start the next chapter of his life and see what the future holds for him.