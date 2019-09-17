To fund scholarships, join the Twin Valley Soccer Club at the 2nd annual Anthony “Tony” Gentile Twin Valley Scholarship Fundraiser being held Oct. 19.
Tickets are limited; it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. All proceeds from the benefit go directly to the scholarship fund.
The Twin Valley Soccer Club presented $1,000 scholarships to two Twin Valley Seniors at the Twin Valley awards ceremony in May.
The club was founded in 1973 with the mission to introduce children to sportsmanship and competition in an organized environment through participation in soccer.
The scholarship is made available through The Anthony Gentile Scholarship Fund. The funds were acquired through a benefit held last September at St. Benedict’s Picnic Grove. The scholarship program originated in January 2018 in memory of Anthony “Tony” Gentile, one of the original co-founders of the club.
Thanks to everyone that participated in the event last year, the scholarship program was able to grant two scholarships in the first year and is set to grant future scholarships ongoing, including additional scholarships for two seniors at the 2020 Twin Valley awards ceremony.
Any questions, please email us at AnthonyGentileScholarship@gmail.com.