Reid Simmons, of Elverson, was among a select group of high school students who recently participated in Susquehanna University’s week-long Wind Ensemble Institute.
The residential summer program for talented high school musicians focuses on chamber music and symphonic wind ensemble performance, with a full daily schedule of rehearsals, private lessons, seminars, and performances. In addition to polishing their technique and expanding their musical knowledge, students often use the institute to prepare for all-state auditions, solo festivals, and college auditions. The program culminates in a public concert conducted by Eric L. Hinton, associate professor of music and director of bands at Susquehanna.
Simmons is a student at Twin Valley High School and is the son of William and Barbara Simmons.