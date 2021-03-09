Twin Valley High School's Green and White teams placed first and second, respectively, at the regional Academic WorldQuest competition.
Both teams have qualified to compete in the National Academic WorldQuest competition on April 17. This is the first time Twin Valley has qualified for AWQ nationals.
The Twin Valley Green team, winning 1st Place, consists of Steven Ar t mstrong, Ethan Auger, Emily Holt and Leah Karwic.
The Twin Valley White team, winning 2nd Place, consists of Ryan Baylis, Gabe Dinsdale, Angie Minardi and Jacob Siegle.