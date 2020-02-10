A new charitable program at Berks County Community Foundation will award grants to organizations and initiatives that benefit the people of Albany Township, Berks County.
The Albany Township Tomorrow Fund will accept applications through March 15. Two grants of $2,500 each will be available. Apply at bccfgrants.academicworks.com.
Grants must be used for charitable purposes that enhance the overall community in Albany Township and not just the membership of a single organization. Activities will be given preference over facility improvements.
To donate to the Albany Township Tomorrow Fund, visit bccf.org/donate/.
The Albany Township Tomorrow Fund was created in honor of Pauline Levan Hamm and Gloria Longenberger Hamm and their lifelong efforts to support and improve the Albany Township community.