The Pre-Final Master Plan for the James A. Umble Memorial Park will be presented to the public on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Honey Brook Township Administration Building's meeting room, 500 Suplee Road.
The consultants from Pashek + MTR will present the preliminary design which was developed with input from the Park and Recreation Board.
Public comment will be requested. Bring your thoughts and ideas to share; these will be important to establish priorities for future park enhancements.
Honey Brook Township is an agricultural community on the western border of Chester County. It is 25 square miles with a population of 7,647 according to the 2010 census.