The Fleetwood Area Public Library opened the doors to the community for its newly renovated space on Aug. 3 and the response has been positive, to say the least.
“The word we hear most is ‘wow,’” said Fleetwood Area Public Library Director Carin Mileshosky. “The change from old to new is just so drastic for our community that they are simply overwhelmed.”
Others have expressed an appreciation that they no longer have to climb a flight of stairs to get to the library, having been moved from the 2nd floor to the 1st floor of the Fleetwood Community Center at 110 W. Arch St.
Many patrons have promised to visit more often and especially cannot wait for COVID-19 to be over so they “can just come and relax and read," said Mileshosky.
“I don't think anyone is as excited as the Fleetwood Library for COVID to be in our past so that this new library can truly reach its full potential,” said Mileshosky.
The new location provides additional floor space for expanded programming and features distinct and separate areas including a children’s room, a teen room, and a work room which can be used for tutoring sessions or small meetings. Also the entrance is now located at the parking lot, improving access.
“During this time our hours will be shortened and services will be limited. We ask that everyone wear a mask and limit their time inside the library to 30 minutes,” said Mileshosky.
The renovation and move was funded in part by the donations received during the library’s Fuel our Future Capital Campaign which raised more than $560,000 in needed funds.
“This project was made possible through a large anonymous donation, major support from the Fleetwood Bank and the Breidegam Foundation, and a successful mail campaign to our community. We still have about $100,000 to raise to fully complete the project,” she said.
To contribute to the Fleetwood Library fund, visit http://www.berkslibraries.org/fleetwood.
While coronavirus restrictions continue to prevent many in-person events, Fleetwood Library offers other types of programs and services, such as Grab and Grow Kits. Every Monday, stop by the new library entrance to pick up a kit of free materials to conduct an activity at home, while supplies last. The activity changes each week. Visit the library website for more information about events and programs, follow on Facebook at Fleetwood Area Public Library or visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/fleetwood.