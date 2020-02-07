The Perry township supervisors on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, voted to provide up to $1,000 to upgrade the Perry recreation park concession stand.
Mark Dissinger, president of the Perry Township Athletic Association, said volunteers would donate the labor to install new sinks and countertops.
The supervisors also changed how zoning board members are compensated. Instead of getting $80 per meeting, they will receive $80 per hearing attended.
In other business, the board approved newly elected Supervisor Patrick J. Daly as an unpaid part-time laborer for 2020. Daly said he would work to help the road crew.
He also noted that he is working as a township supervisor and laborer without compensation because he makes enough money as a district manager for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.