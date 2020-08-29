BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Grab and Go Book & Craft Kit: Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 5 and older. Curbside pickup, one juvenile chapter book and craft per school-aged child as supplies last.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 8 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes and simple stories. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 for login.
Children's Story Time: Sept. 10 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 for login.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 15 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Children's Story Time: Sept. 17 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.