Two men, ages 56 and 26, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township in the early morning hours of June 29.
State Police Hamburg report that at about 3:24 a.m., a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was struck in the rear by a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva on Interstate 78 east at mile marker 43 in Greenwich Township, Berks County. The Jeep left the roadway and traveled down an embankment.
There were two fatalities reported as a result of this crash. The victims have been identified by police as the driver of the Jeep, Nicholas Winter, 56, and passenger Nicholas Winter, 26. Another passenger, Lisa Winter, 55, was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest with unknown serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Captiva, Christopher Cornelius, 41, from Kentucky, was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest with unknown minor injuries.
Police reported on July 1 that a search warrant was executed on the Chevrolet Captiva in the PSP Hamburg Impound Lot on June 29. Drug paraphernalia was located within vehicle. Cornelius was charged on June 29 with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to police.
Cornelius is in Berks County Prison on $100,000 straight bail.
Any witnesses that were present or have any information regarding this incident are asked to contact State Police Hamburg at 610-562-6885.