A driver sustained serious injuries after a car and tractor trailer truck collision occurred on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township on June 14.
Emergency crews responded to the motor vehicle accident with entrapment and a medical helicopter was on scene.
Israel Rodriguez, 28, N.J., sustained suspected serious injury. Kutztown Area Transport Service transported him to Lehigh Valley Hospital.
David Good, 48, Allentown, was not injured.
State Police Reading report that at 6:56 a.m., Rodriguez was driving south on Route 222 in a 2002 Honda Civic and Good was driving north on Route 222 in a 2016 Frieghtliner Cascadia tractor trailer truck. The Honda crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the truck.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Investigation is ongoing.