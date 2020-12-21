A Perry Township home was destroyed by a fire on Dec. 20, officials said.
The fire occurred at about 2:15 p.m. along the 500 block of Mohrsville Road, and was
called in by a fire official who noticed smoke coming from the rear of the home while driving by.
Two firefighters required medical evaluations at the scene.
It took firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control, and that was made more difficult by a floor that collapsed, officials said.
There were also bullets and fireworks exploding from the flames and which caused firefighters to have to pull out of the home for about 10 minutes, firefighters said.
The state police fire marshal determined the fire originated near a wood stove in the basement and is considered accidental.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
State police said the home was owned by Scott Sandridge, who planned to move in when renovations underway were completed.