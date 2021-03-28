Interstate 78 west in Greenwich Township was closed for more than an hour Friday morning, March 26, after a rollover crash near milepost 39.
The crash was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and the westbound lanes were closed at the Krumsville exit by 9:55 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
State police provided details March 27 of the rollover crash that closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township, causing a traffic backup of miles.
The crash occurred Friday, March 26, about 9:30 a.m. when Heaven A. Sulflow, 21, Warminster, Bucks County, lost control of her SUV while westbound near milepost 37 in a construction zone, according to troopers.
The Hummer hit a concrete barrier on the right, traveled across both lanes and hit a concrete barrier on the left, then became airborne, troopers said.
The vehicle flipped over the barrier and landed on its roof in the construction area between the eastbound and westbound lanes, troopers said.
Sulflow and her passengers, two men in their 20s, were not hurt, troopers said. No one else was hurt.
It was unclear if there was construction ongoing in that area.
The traffic backup lasted nearly two hours and extended to milepost 40.