The following list of events have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus precautions. To announce a cancelled event or program, email Lisa Mitchell at lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
March 28: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville, roast beef dinner canceled.
March 28: Pot pie Dinner & Gospel Concert canceled at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
March 28: Pot-Pie Dinner canceled at Kutztown Grange Hall.
April 1: Open House & Community Night Program canceled at Kutztown Grange Hall.
April 4: Daniel Boone Optimist Club Spring Craft Show canceled.
April 4: Art of the Brew Beer Fest in Hamburg canceled.
Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest: this year's festival, scheduled to run March 27 through April 5, has been postponed and rescheduled until April 9-18, 2021. The Berks Jazz Fest will have the same artist lineup and schedule in 2021. All current tickets will be honored on the corresponding artist/show dates.
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County ReStore: closed until March 22. All scheduled pick-ups during this time will be rescheduled, as will the Spring Sale.
Oley Valley Library: All activities canceled.
Boyertown Community Library: All activities canceled.
Kutztown Community Library: closed until March 30.
Schuylkill Valley Community Library: closed.
Berks History Center: closed to the public.
Longswamp Township: Township Office and Buildings are closed until further notice. Municipal Office Staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by phone at 610- 682-73888 and by email to longtwsp@ptd.net.
YWCA Tri-County Area: suspends educational programming through March 31.
Studio B, Boyertown: postponed March events. The gallery's current exhibition "Common Ground, Judy Lupas and Barbara Thun" has been extended until April 12 and will be available for viewing Fridays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment by calling Jane at 610-367-8066. Due to the on-going changes in regarding preparedness, visit studiobbb.org.