While searching for a suspect in five armed robberies in Schuylkill and Berks counties, state police from the Schuylkill Haven station encountered a vehicle possibly involved in the holdups.
When a trooper tried to pull the car over in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, the driver refused to stop, troopers said.
A pursuit continued from the 1000 block of Long Run Road and ended on Panther Valley Road when the Mercedes slammed into an unoccupied state police vehicle blocking the road.
The driver, later identified as John J. Bennett Jr., 32, Cressona, ran from the car and was taken into custody after a foot chase.
Bennett was committed to Schuylkill County Prison without bail following arraignment before District Judge David A. Plachko to await a hearing on charges related to the vehicle chase.
State police are continuing to investigate the robberies.
The most recent hold-up occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the U.S. Gas along Old Route 22 in Upper Tulpehocken Township.
State police at Hamburg said a white male about 6 feet 2 inches tall, showed a pistol and demanded cash from the register.
He was wearing a dark gray or black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.
Four gas stations were robbed over a 10-hour stretch from late Saturday, April 25, to early Sunday, April 26, in southern Schuylkill County, and the description, a tall white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, was similar in all four holdups, troopers said.