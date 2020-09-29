Two Hamburg Korean Conflict veterans were presented with The Korean Peace Medal at the monthly meeting of VFW Post 216 in Hamburg.
The medal is presented by the Korean government to veterans of that conflict in recognition of their service with the United Nations forces that fought to drive back the invading forces from the North.
VFW Post 216 Commander Dennis Carter presented the medals to Thomas Confer, who served with the 60th Ordnance Group, and Kervin Kline, who served with the 34th Infantry Reg. 10th Armor.
Also, two other veterans who received the same medals are Robert Packard who served with the U.S. Air Force as a ACW Operator and Robert Wenrich who served with the 7th Infantry Division.
All four individuals are members of the Wagner-Good VFW Post 216 located in Hamburg.
Anyone knowing of a local Korean Conflict veteran who has not received this award may contact the VFW Post by mail at VFW Post 216, ATTN; PIO 1 South 4th Street, Hamburg, Pa. 19526. A copy of your DD214 is required to submit with your packet.