Left to right, are Thomas Confer who served with the 60th Ordnance Group, VFW Post 216 Commander Dennis Carter who presented the medals and Kervin Kline who served with the 34th Infantry Reg. 10th Armor. Not pictured are two other veterans who received the same medals; Robert Packard who served with the U.S. Air Force as a ACW Operator and Robert Wenrich who served with the 7th Infantry Division.