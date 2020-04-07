Maria Long is the new director of the Village Library of Morgantown as of March 23.
“As the new director, I would like to continue with innovative programming that I did in my previous places. My focus will always be with teens and young adults,” said Long. “I would like to see more partnerships with other organizations, and expand outreach services to those who may not have access to our library. I want to make sure we have a strong online presence.”
While the library building is closed to the public, Long said staff continue to connect with patrons.
“During this time of uncertainty, our library has been engaging patrons with online story times, promoting online resources, and we are planning online art classes,” said Long. “Staff will be doing online seminars which relate to online services and tips on handling materials during the pandemic and the aftermath.”
In lieu of the book sale, Village Library recently launched a fundraising campaign Five a Day Keeps the Library on GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-dollar-a-day-keeps-library-pay?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=exp_email-11-CO2-i. The goal is to raise $5,000. The online fundraiser will be held until the end of April but will extend if needed.
“We are disappointed that we have to cancel our annual book sale,” said Long. “The book sale generates a big portion of revenue for the library. With the launch of our online campaign: Five a Day Keeps the Library, we hope to recover losses from the anticipated funds we would normally get from the fundraiser.”
Last year, the library generated about $27,000 in fundraising as a whole.
“A good portion of that came from the book sale. The benefits of the fundraiser will go toward materials for programs, digital frames to help promote our events, & new technology for the library,” she said.
Prior to becoming director at Village Library, Long was the teen librarian and inter library loan librarian for the Wyomissing Public Library. She has been working in the Berks County library system for more than 11 years, including the Reading Public Library in youth services with a focus on teens and as the head programmer and assistant branch manager at the South East Branch.
Prior to her Berks County library experiences, Long worked in the reference department for the Lancaster County Library.
Outside her library experiences Long was an ESL teacher for almost five years.
“When I am not doing library work, I am a musician and I am currently working on an album with my band,” said Long.