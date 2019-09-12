To raise awareness, funds and understanding, Vision Resource Center of Berks County along with Kutztown University Teachers of the Visually Impaired will hold its annual Dine in the Dark event on Sept. 26 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Reading, Wyomissing.
Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Once seated for dinner, guests can place their blindfolds on and rely on the verbal instruction and advice to navigate their table setting and plate successfully, which will be given by those who have visual impairments or specialize in the field.
“We invite individuals, families and professionals across the community to join us for a fun evening and powerful messages from those touched by visual impairments. Anyone can be affected by a visual impairment or may have a loved one who would benefit from support services. That’s why we work intently on making the resources and programs that individuals need for their sense of stability, independence and hope,” said Lori Schermerhorn, President/CEO, Vision Resource Center of Berks County, Reading.
The positive community support of this event allows Vision Resource Center of Berks County and the Kutztown University Visual Impairment Program the continued opportunity to help blind and visually impaired children and adults in our community.
Through continued support, the organizations can be better equipped to meet the ongoing needs to help blind and visually impaired children and adults in our community.
This year’s title sponsor is WFMZ-TV. Other sponsors and underwriters include Berks Fire Water Restorations, Berks Packing, Customers Bank, Neo Pangea, Boyertown Lions Club, Shillington Lions Club, Ephrata National Bank, West Lawn Quoiting Association, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and M & T Bank.
To purchase tickets or to make a donation, visit http://vrcberks.org/dine.