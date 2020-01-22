Help make a difference in a child’s life and become a volunteer reading tutor for the Ready.Set.READ! Program.
Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Kutztown Elementary School on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. from January through May.
No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour from January to May. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment.
Please contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.