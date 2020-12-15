Honey Brook Food has seen an increased need for food in the community since the start of the pandemic. The need continued into the holiday season.
Serving the community amid the pandemic has been challenging, said Ken Ross, Board Chairman, Honey Brook Food Pantry.
“We are seeing more people, greater need, many people new to the process and many more emergencies outside the regular cycle. At the same time, the support from the community has been deeply moving,” said Ross. “The community has been absolutely terrific in its support for our work. Donations of food, cash, and volunteer time have been overwhelming and we can only ask that those offers continue.”
Since many USDA programs have terminated, the food pantry will be purchasing more fresh produce, dairy and other perishables to continue supplying larger than usual amounts of food to more people.
“The biggest change and challenge has been converting the distribution of food AND our myriad of special programs to encourage independence, from an indoor venue to a totally outdoor model. The set-up time and movement of thousands of pounds of food in and out has been a daunting task,” said Ross.
Thanks to the volunteer team, the food pantry did not miss any distribution dates and actually added more remote distributions and served more emergency needs than ever before.
“Our amazing volunteer team has remained essentially intact. Of our 80 plus volunteers who help regularly, three have opted to remain at home,” said Ross. “New volunteers are also offering to help quite frequently, which has been terrific. We emphasize the safety of everyone involved, of course.”
Meanwhile the holiday need and basic demand increased. The pantry posted on its Facebook page that
“Even in the cold and snow, we are able to accomplish a lot together! Yesterday's distribution saw 430 people, which included 140 kids. We also gave away 400 toys and 150 coats,” posted the pantry on its Facebook page on Dec. 10. “It's unfortunate to say that this was the highest attended distribution since March, but we were prepared. Thanks to the generous donations and food, coat, toy drives throughout the community, we were able to serve everyone who came.”
The Dec. 9 distribution to 430 people was the highest number served since the March lockdown, including 140 kids.
“That's an overall increase of 46% from last year,” Ross said.
In the November food pantry newsletter, Ross reported that after the incredible need over the March-April time frame, the number of people served stabilized through the summer and early fall, and with some additional government food programs, increased food distribution by more than 20%. Consistent with other trends around COVID-19, however, the pantry saw 1,235 people needing help over a 30-day period in late fall.
Ross also took an opportunity to thank each and every one of the people for any part they played in supporting the food pantry’s mission, “serving local families in need while empowering them toward independence.”
Despite doing everything being held outdoors, the food pantry continued nearly all of its special programs.
The Weekend Kids’ Back Pack Program increased weekly, now serving 60 children. The Nutritional Supplement Program for Infant-Age 3 is still providing critical special foods, diapers, supplies and important guidance to 58 families in need of this help for their youngest children. The expanded “Garden for Life” program included two Community Gardens yielding hundreds of pounds and eight local gardeners who donated produce, a number the pantry hopes to expand in the spring. Summer food boxes full of healthy items were provided bi-weekly to all 240 participating children. Employment Support Program (helping to achieve 40% independence) recently achieved two new placements, and continues to seek job openings from interested local employers. As United Way Agency of the Year and catalyst for the Mobile Home Tax Re-assessment Project, the pantry participated in a broader UWCC program yielding 530 successful appeals, saving nearly $1,000 per year per family.
This year’s holiday plans included the annual Turkey Dinner Distribution on Dec. 19, the distribution of 650 new toys, three coat distributions with hats, gloves and scarves for kids and this year new winter gloves for adult men and women.
"We have 286 registered families for the (Holiday Meal distribution) on Dec. 19 including a 15-pound turkey, stuffing, potatoes, canned vegetables, 10 pounds of fresh produce and fruit, dinner rolls and apple pie," said Ross. "It's our largest ever registered and important because it takes one big part of the Christmas worry and expense off the table for the people we serve."