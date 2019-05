Friends of Kaercher Creek hosted their annual Spring Cleanup at Kaercher Creek Park in Hamburg on May 4. Previously scheduled for April 20, the event has been postponed until May 4 due to weather forecast. Organizer Tim Mazaika reports that the weather and postponement really cut into the number of attendees this year. Left to right are Larry Spilde Jr., Nan Harrigle, Leah Adams and Brett Grugan. Missing from photo are Stephen Hartley and Tim Mazaika (photographer).