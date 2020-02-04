Garden Spot Village residents, volunteering with the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, will offer free tax return preparation on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings through April 14.
The national program, sponsored locally by the United Way of Lancaster County, is available to anyone who earned less than $62,000 in 2019. It was started by the Internal Revenue Service to help people comply with the federal law that compels every person who is eligible to file a tax return. United Way of Lancaster County supports 17 VITA locations around the county including Garden Spot Village, located at 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland.
Garden Spot Village volunteers began offering tax assistance through VITA 17 years ago.
Jesse Brubacher, the VITA Director at United Way says, “The VITA Program ensures that hard-working individuals and families receive the maximum tax benefits available without losing hundreds of dollars in paid-preparer fees.”
He continues, “This year, we project that United Way VITA volunteers will help over 11,000 taxpayers file their tax returns for free.” In addition, Brubacher says, “VITA believes in reducing the typical anxiety and frustration of tax time and replacing it with hope. Hope to take advantage of the opportunity that tax refunds often provide to our clients to invest in their future. VITA volunteers are there for one reason only: to help. They aren’t there for a paycheck, which means that we are focused solely on our clients and their needs. We simply want to help.”
Duane Tice, Bill Hunter and Don Aldrich, Garden Spot Village residents, co-coordinate the VITA program at Garden Spot Village. Tice echoes Brubacher’s desire to help, saying that many people are anxious and nervous when they arrive for their appointments. But, he says, “We help them get their taxes done and they walk out with a smile.”
To make an appointment at Garden Spot Village, call 717-355-6000. To learn more about the VITA program in Lancaster County or to find an alternate location, visit www.FreeTaxPrepLancaster.org.