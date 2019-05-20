Teams of volunteers helped cleanup Leesport during the Great American Cleanup event held on May 19.
Organized by the Leesport Recreation Board, the event was an effort to help keep the parks, trails, and neighborhoods clean of trash.
“Turnout was lighter than expected, but we managed to get a little spring-cleaning done in town,” said organizer David J. Reimer Sr. “Keeping our parks and neighborhoods trash free is an easy way to show community pride and takes very little effort to do.”
The Great American Cleanup of PA is a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and is held in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup; the country’s largest community improvement program that engages more than 4 million volunteers and participants from more than 20,000 communities across the country to take local action to create positive change and lasting impact.
“This was our first year doing this and we’ll do it again next year. The folks that turned out did a great job and made a difference. We’ll make this an annual event,” said Reimer.