On June 26 Huff’s Union Church in Hereford Township hosted 56 people for games and a reptile show, Mrs. U-Zoo Review. The show was led by Mrs. Pam Ulicny, a biology teacher for more than 20 years at Tri Valley Jr/Sr. High School. Pam not only showed exotic invertebrates, amphibians and reptiles, but gave advice on responsible pet care.
Huff’s Union Church is hosting a series of family-friendly programs on July 23 from 6:30-8 p.m. Terrific Tuesday, a science program with Professor Gary Moll; and Thrilling Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. Arts with Aerial Dance featuring Elaine Crump. We ask that all children be accompanied by an adult.