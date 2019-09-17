EAST NANTMEAL — Learn about how Penn’s Woods are working for you on Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Welkinweir for the third annual Walk in Penn’s Woods.
Over the past two years we have added 27 forested acres to the beautiful Welkinweir Preserve.
With these additions there are now 224-acres of permanently protected land for the public to hike, observe wildlife and just relax in nature. These two parcels add to the contiguous forest at Welkinweir, protecting the forest habitat needed by neotropical birds such as scarlet tanagers, Baltimore orioles, and wood thrush. These forested lands also protect the water quality of the Exceptional Value, Wild Trout Beaver Run by capturing and infiltrating rain, stabilizing the stream banks, and keeping the stream temperature cool (trout don’t like warm water).
While we love those benefits forests offer our wildlife friends, we also know that spending time in nature has great health benefits such as reducing blood pressure, heart rate, and muscle tension as well as boosting the immune system. The Horse-Shoe Trail which offers a great place for hikers and horseback riders now has additional protections with our recent land acquisitions.
The public is invited to come out and explore these additions to Welkinweir on Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Program starts in the Pavilion at Welkinweir, 1368 Prizer Road, Pottstown PA 19465, one mile west of Route 100, in East Nantmeal Township. Walk is free. People friendly pets (on leashes) welcome. Terrain is hilly and can be challenging and the trails are natural – wear appropriate footwear. Walk takes place rain or shine. Bring your binoculars if you have.
This program is part of the statewide “Walk in Penn’s Woods” initiative (more information: http://walkinpennswoods.org), organized by an informal partnership involving the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, Penn State Center for Private Forests, Penn State Natural Resources Extension, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Forest Stewards, and the Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative.