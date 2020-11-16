Emergency crews responded to a collision between a water truck and a car in Maxatawny Township on Nov. 16.
Kutztown Fire Company, Kutztown Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at 8:24 a.m. to the area of 210 Hinterleiter Road at the entrance to New Enterprise Stone and Lime.
Two ambulances responded, but no one was transported to the hospital. Both drivers refused treatment.
According to Kutztown Fire & Rescue:
