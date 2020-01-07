Green Valleys Watershed Association is hosting another Pennsylvania Master Naturalist training at Welkinweir in in East Nantmeal Township.
This 52-hour environmental training course held over an 11-week period (March 25 toJune 10) will enable you to become a certified PA Master Naturalist. If you are interested in the environment you have to take this training.
The finalized training schedule along with the application and information about training can be found on Pennsylvania Master Naturalist’s website at www.pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist.” Spring 2020 Application deadline is Feb. 1.
For additional information or questions specifically about PA Master Naturalist, contact Ellyn Nolt at enolt@pamasternaturalist.org or 717-368-4899. Any question about Green Valleys Watershed Association and our course specifically please contact Rebecca Blacketter at 610-469-4900.
Welkinweir is located at 1368 Prizer Road, near Pughtown in East Nantmeal Township.